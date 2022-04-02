Extensive mobilization for missing senior citizen in Espita, Yucatan

Great mobilization is carried out on the highways and the jungle of Espita in order to locate Mr. Eraclio Ac y Mex, 72 years old, who was last seen since last Sunday.
Espita, Yucatán, March 31, 2022.- The brother of the missing man, Pastor Eustacio, 60, went to the Municipal Police headquarters to report the case and said that Eraclio lives in a house on 15th and 32nd streets and 34 of the Kancabá neighborhood of this municipality.
That is why municipal and state police participate in a broad operation.
Pastor said that on Sunday he went to his brother’s house at 8 at night to deliver his dinner and that was the last time he saw him. That day he was wearing black dress pants; a dark gray shirt, a white cap, and a pair of flip flops.
He pointed out that this Tuesday the 29th, some peasants said they had seen the lost man around 11 in the morning on the old Espita-Tizimín road, but that they did not help him because they did not know that he suffered from his faculties. However, they claim that it is the same person reported as missing.
Until this evening there was no news about the whereabouts of Don Eraclio, but authorities have said that they will not suspend the operation until they find him.
A few months ago, the same person left his house and was wandering along the highway towards Cenotillo.
