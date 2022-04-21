“Evenings by the sea” return to Progreso, Yucatan

A little over a year without massive events due to the current pandemic, the “Evenings by the Sea” return to Progreso, with a tribute to Luis Miguel, as announced by Mayor Julián Zacarías through his social media.
(TYT).- The mayor of Progreso extends an open invitation to all the families of the municipality and visitors to attend on Friday, April 22 at 6:00 p.m., the great night of music that will take place on the deck of the Chocolate Pier.
For this evening, a live musical medley has been prepared by Javier Alcalá, who will pay tribute to the famous Mexican singer, observing the corresponding health prevention measures.
It should be noted that the objective of this activity is to reactivate the economy in the municipality so that the inhabitants and visitors enjoy these spaces for recreation and family life in a safe and fun way.
“It will be a night to enjoy, a night dedicated to families and to resume our activities with all the necessary precautions, we have planned the transformation of the deck to offer a good show and celebrate the return of these evenings, which have been so popular among citizens. ”, stated Zacarías Curi.
Finally, it is important to note that to participate it is necessary to go with a face mask and follow prevention measures such as the application of alcohol gel and respect a healthy distance at all times.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
