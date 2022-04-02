Eva Longoria arrives in Mérida and has breakfast in the Santiago market

The international actress and businesswoman Eva Longoria is visiting Mérida, Yucatán, and she went to try the regional delicacies in the traditional Santiago market.

The famous star of the series “Desperate Housewives” is visiting the Yucatecan capital to record a foreign production, in which she can be seen enjoying one of the regional dishes offered by the famous “Taquería La Lupita”, such as Cochinita Pibil, Lechón and Relleno Negro.

Eva Longoria went to the Santiago Market in Mérida and she declared that she is working on an international production for CNN.

The actress, who gave life to the character of Gabrielle Solís in the television series “Desperate Housewives” arrived at the taqueria around 10:30 a.m. and after recording, she had time to film some autographs and take pictures with the employees of the place.

Apparently, this visit to Mérida is part of the recordings for the new American program “Searching for Mexico”, which will be broadcast in that country through the CNN network.

As part of this production, Eva Longoria will visit the most emblematic cities in Mexico, such as Monterrey, Guadalajara, and of course, Mérida.

In the capital of Jalisco, she was seen eating tortas ahogadas while in Monterrey she enjoyed the traditional pork rinds.

Longoria is a true star of American television with her role in the aforementioned series, in addition to the fact that she has always highlighted her Mexican origin since she has relatives in Monterrey, Nuevo León.

