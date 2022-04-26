Employee of a pay-TV company fell from a ladder in Motul

An employee of a cable television and internet service company fell from a ladder and ended his workday in the hospital.

(TYT).- The accident was recorded on Monday, April 25th, around 1:45 p.m., in front of a house located on the corner of Calle 27 and Calle 40.

The worker from the private cable company was working when the ladder collapsed. The fall was about three meters high.

The employee had placed the ladder in the metal tube of a power line, but due to its weight, it broke, and the man suffered a broken leg.

The paramedics who arrived at the scene after the report provided first aid to the injured person and then transferred him to the IMSS clinic.

