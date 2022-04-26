  • Headlines,
  • Health,
  • Merida,
  • News,
  • Peninsula

    • Elderly people and medical personnel in Yucatán will receive a fourth dose of the vaccine

    By on April 26, 2022
    (Photo: Grupo Sipse)

    Through social networks, it was announced that the fourth vaccine for grandparents and medical personnel in Yucatan will begin to be applied from this Monday, April 25, and until Saturday, April 30, in Mérida and the rest of the State.

    Vaccination sites
    Due to the above, there will be modules installed in Valladolid, Tizimín, Progreso, and Ticul, while in the Yucatecan capital there will be two modules installed in the Deportivo Villapalmira (62nd Street by 95th and 97th in the Delio Moreno neighborhood), and in the Convention Center Yucatán Siglo XXI (Calle 60 number 299 of Cordemex).

    As we reported, the vaccination process with doses from the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca is for all grandparents and for all medical personnel of public and private hospitals without distinction.

    Requirements

    Present official identification (INE)
    Business hours are from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
    recommendations
    No hours in advance required
    You can take your usual medications
    You can eat before going to the appointment
    Wear comfortable clothing, preferably short-sleeved

    The Yucatan Times
    Newsroom



    Comments

    comments

    more recommended stories

    Leave a Comment