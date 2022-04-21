Eight out of ten inhabitants feel safe in Mérida

In the Yucatan Peninsula, the population perceives less insecurity in Mérida, unlike other cities such as Cancún, Campeche, or Ciudad del Carmen, according to the latest results of the National Survey of Urban Public Security (ENSU) of the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi).

(La Jornada Maya).- The percentage of inhabitants who say they feel insecure due to crime in the Yucatecan capital fell from 27.9 percent in December 2021 to 22.4 in March 2022, which means that about 80 percent live with a perception of security.

However, it contrasts with cities like Cancun, which also fell, but it is at 80 percent (eight out of 10 feel unsafe), 5.5 percent less than last December.

In the case of the capital Campeche, the idea of ​​insecurity rose from 39.5 to 43.4 percent, and in Ciudad del Carmen it also increased, from 63.8 to 65.9 percent.

In a statement, the Inegi reported that in March 2022 the cities with the highest percentage of people aged 18 and over who considered that living in their city is unsafe were: Fresnillo, Ciudad Obregón, Zacatecas, Cuautitlán Izcalli, Irapuato and Guadalajara with 97.1, 94.1, 91.7, 89.5, 87.6 and 87.1 percent, respectively.

While the cities and districts where the perception of insecurity was lower are San Pedro Garza García, Tampico, Piedras Negras, Mérida, Saltillo and Benito Juárez with 11.7, 20.4, 22.2, 22.4, 24.1 and 25 percent, in that order.

On average at the national level, 66.2 percent of the population aged 18 and over residing in 75 cities of interest consider that it is unsafe to live in their city. The foregoing did not represent a statistically significant change at the national level compared to March and December 2021, where this perception was 66.4 and 65.8 percent, in that order.

In March 2022, 71.1 percent of women and 60.4 percent of men had a perception of insecurity.

In the capital of Quintana Roo, Chetumal, a drop was also registered, of 69 percent in December, for March it was 57.4 percent.

