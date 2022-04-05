Drugs seized in Akumal exceed 5 million pesos

A heavy blow to drug trafficking in Tulum was dealt by the three government orders on Sunday, April 3rd, by seizing 15 packages of narcotics whose market value could exceed 5 million pesos ($250,000 USD), the statement said.

According to the police report, the detection of the illegal merchandise occurred minutes after 1:00 p.m., in the town of Akumal, during an operation by the Tulum Municipal Police, Sedena, Semar, National Guard, and the Quintana Roo State Police.

-15 rectangular packages wrapped with plastic tape, were found inside the property, weighing approximately 1 kilogram each; with the number “70” stamped in red.

-81 small wrappers with black plastic tape, with white powder with characteristics of cocaine, were also secured by the authorities.

As the journalists were able to find out, the insured merchandise could reach an approximate value of 5 million 300 thousand pesos in the black market.

Officers under the director of Security and Traffic in Tulum, Oscar Aparicio Avendaño, maintained strict protocols and chain of custody, in order to transfer the shipment to the State Attorney General’s Office, in the municipality of Benito Juárez, Quintana Roo.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments