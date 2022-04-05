Drugs seized in Akumal exceed 5 million pesos

A heavy blow to drug trafficking in Tulum was dealt by the three government orders on Sunday, April 3rd, by seizing 15 packages of narcotics whose market value could exceed 5 million pesos ($250,000 USD), the statement said.
According to the police report, the detection of the illegal merchandise occurred minutes after 1:00 p.m., in the town of Akumal, during an operation by the Tulum Municipal Police, Sedena, Semar, National Guard, and the Quintana Roo State Police.
-15 rectangular packages wrapped with plastic tape, were found inside the property, weighing approximately 1 kilogram each; with the number “70” stamped in red.
-81 small wrappers with black plastic tape, with white powder with characteristics of cocaine, were also secured by the authorities.
As the journalists were able to find out, the insured merchandise could reach an approximate value of 5 million 300 thousand pesos in the black market.
Officers under the director of Security and Traffic in Tulum, Oscar Aparicio Avendaño, maintained strict protocols and chain of custody, in order to transfer the shipment to the State Attorney General’s Office, in the municipality of Benito Juárez, Quintana Roo.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Successful double kidney transplant performed at IMSS Clinic in Yucatan
They waited more than seven years.
-
AMLO says that only 30 kilometers of “right of way” are still to be acquired for the Maya Train Project to be completed
The release of the 30-kilometer right.
-
Workers wanted in Playa del Carmen to remove sargassum making 9,000 pesos a month
Hands are needed to fight against.
-
Woman in wheelchair dies as she was run over by a truck at a pedestrian crossing in Bacalar
A woman in a wheelchair was.
-
Suicide is a public health problem in Campeche 25 cases have been registered in three months
Suicides are moving from being a.
-
The price of lemon in Yucatán finally starts to decrease
In Yucatan, the price of lemon.
-
Man shot to death for alleged debts in the port of Progreso
Two men aboard a truck shot.
-
“Video mappings” and Maya Ball Game “Pok ta Pok” are back in Mérida
Mérida is a benchmark for culture,.
-
New SRE office inaugurated in Plaza Harbor Mérida, Yucatán
With the aim of having a.
-
Young man dies electrocuted in a Cenote near Hunucmá, Yucatán
A tragedy took place on Monday,.
Leave a Comment