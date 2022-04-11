Despite that only 8 out of every 10 registered voters went to the polls on Sunday, AMLO says his referendum was “a big success”

Nearly 92% of the AMLO followers backed Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to stay in office in a recall election with a low turnout (although only 8 out of every 10 registered voters went to the polls on Sunday).
This was announced by Mexico’s electoral institute on Monday, a result the president called a “total success.”
With over 99% of votes counted, the electoral institute said turnout in the Sunday vote was close to 18% of registered voters, well below a threshold of 40% for it to be binding.
Despite both critics and supporters alike viewing Lopez Obrador’s victory as a foregone conclusion, the overwhelming vote of support underlines his domination of a polarized political agenda in Mexico.
The ballot had fed speculation it could open the door to extending presidential term limits, now limited to a single six-year period, although Lopez Obrador has repeatedly said he is not seeking to extend his term.
In his regular morning news conference, Lopez Obrador heralded the results, describing participation levels as high across Mexico’s 31 states and the capital of Mexico City.
“This is something unprecedented in the history of our country … reaffirming that it’s the people who rule,” he said.
More than 15 million people voted for Lopez Obrador to stay in power, while more than 1 million cast ballots against him.
Lopez Obrador has used the referendum to fire up supporters and test his strength ahead of gubernatorial elections in June.
Political analysts have said Lopez Obrador is also likely to seize on the result as a personal triumph in his bid to push a constitutional change to the electricity market through Congress in the coming week, although he appears to be short of votes.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Palm Sunday: Parishioners of Mérida celebrate the beginning of the Holy Week
After two years of not holding.
-
On Sunday, April 10th, absolutely not one single new case of Covid was reported in Yucatán
Starting tomorrow, Monday the 11th and.
-
Almost 10 thousand Ukrainians have entered the US through the Mexican border
Nearly 10,000 Ukrainians without permission to.
-
Mexican Navy Secretariat (SEMAR) will manage tourism project in former island prison “Islas Marías”
A small archipelago off Mexico’s Pacific.
-
What was really behind AMLO’s recall referendum?
aura Gómez has been making tamales.
-
Hoteliers in the Riviera Maya fear that sargassum will drive away tourism
The Business Coordinating Council of the.
-
Woman in Kinchil alerts authorities about a ‘crocodile’ in her home, it was a huge iguana
In an interval of 24 hours,.
-
The Intermunicipal Fair will boost the economy of Yucatecan towns
From April 9 to 23, Homún.
-
The industry in Yucatan reports growth above the national average
According to the Monthly Indicator of.
-
Valladolid showing better numbers than Mérida in terms of hotel occupancy
The Mexican Association of Hotels of.
Leave a Comment