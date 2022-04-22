Dancers from Puebla visit the Magic Town of Izamal, Yucatan

National and foreign tourists arrive daily in this Magic Town during the Holy Week and Easter holidays, which will end next Sunday, April 24th.
On Tuesday, April 18th, folkloric dancers from Ciudad Serdán, also known as San Andrés Chalchicomula, municipality of Chalchicomula de Sesma, Puebla, arrived in Izamal.
They are dancers from “Chalchihuitl”, a company directed by Jesús Edel Méndez Limón and which will celebrate the first year of its foundation next June.
After being in the municipality of Cansahcab, the dancers visited Izamal and because of their outfits, they caught the attention of the people.
The dancers had their photos taken in the central park, the entrance to the atrium of the convent, in the atrium itself, and in other emblematic places of the city.
A group of walkers from the Basque Country, an autonomous community of Spain, took the opportunity to take photos with the dancers as a souvenir from their visit to Izamal.
These foreigners expressed their admiration for the beauty of the atrium of the Franciscan convent and stated that they arrived in Mexico on Thursday, April 14th, and in Yucatan on Sunday, April 17th.
In addition to Izamal, the Spanish tourists visited Valladolid, Chichén Itzá, and Mérida; as well as other parts of the Yucatan.
The dancers, in turn, said they were passing through and then will visit the Quintana Roo communities of Lázaro Cárdenas, Dziuché, and Bacalar.
The European tourists declared that Izamal seemed like a beautiful, magical, and clean place.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Easter left hotel occupancy at 70 percent in Yucatán
Valladolid was placed as the most.
-
Man dies inside his car in Mérida’s Melchor Ocampo neighborhood
An man was found dead inside.
-
Mérida Airport registers 39 flights on Friday, April 22nd, the last weekend of the Easter holidays
Mexico City, Monterrey, and Guadalajara are.
-
A stampede took place during the 4:20 World Marijuana Day festival outside the Mexican Senate in CDMX
Within the framework of World Marijuana.
-
Yucatan registers significant growth in the manufacturing industry this year
According to the Monthly Survey of.
-
A fire is registered at the Motul landfill
A fire in the Motul landfill.
-
Two cases of HIV are diagnosed every 24 hours in Quintana Roo
Two cases of HIV are diagnosed,.
-
Maya Train Project will leave a Playa del Carmen family without a home
On the land adjacent to Periférico.
-
Campeche celebrates “Mariguathon” at San Martín Park
On April 20th, at 4:20 in.
-
Costa Rica’s Jaguar Rescue Center Leads by Example in Conservation of At-Risk Species
Costa Rica: a country at the.
Leave a Comment