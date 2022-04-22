Dancers from Puebla visit the Magic Town of Izamal, Yucatan

National and foreign tourists arrive daily in this Magic Town during the Holy Week and Easter holidays, which will end next Sunday, April 24th.

On Tuesday, April 18th, folkloric dancers from Ciudad Serdán, also known as San Andrés Chalchicomula, municipality of Chalchicomula de Sesma, Puebla, arrived in Izamal.

They are dancers from “Chalchihuitl”, a company directed by Jesús Edel Méndez Limón and which will celebrate the first year of its foundation next June.

After being in the municipality of Cansahcab, the dancers visited Izamal and because of their outfits, they caught the attention of the people.

The dancers had their photos taken in the central park, the entrance to the atrium of the convent, in the atrium itself, and in other emblematic places of the city.

A group of walkers from the Basque Country, an autonomous community of Spain, took the opportunity to take photos with the dancers as a souvenir from their visit to Izamal.

These foreigners expressed their admiration for the beauty of the atrium of the Franciscan convent and stated that they arrived in Mexico on Thursday, April 14th, and in Yucatan on Sunday, April 17th.

In addition to Izamal, the Spanish tourists visited Valladolid, Chichén Itzá, and Mérida; as well as other parts of the Yucatan.

The dancers, in turn, said they were passing through and then will visit the Quintana Roo communities of Lázaro Cárdenas, Dziuché, and Bacalar.

The European tourists declared that Izamal seemed like a beautiful, magical, and clean place.

