Crocodile rescued from the Cenote Azul in Tizimin Yucatán

Members of the “Tsimin Kah” project rescued a croc that lived for years in the waters of the Cenote Azul.

According to community residents, the specimen of the Crocodylus moreletii species was found in 2005, after the passage of hurricane “Wilma”, on the side of the road near the town, so that year municipal police officers captured and released it in the cenote of this rural community.

Since then, the reptile has been the center of attraction for the inhabitants and visitors who are passing through the community.

However, the interest in rescuing the animal arose because he had recently been seen posing on the surface of a wooden platform in the cenote.

Given the concern about the condition of the crocodile, the young Carlos Enrique Santos Alcocer, Ermilo José Alcalá Kauil, and Israel Antonio Cervantes Gutiérrez, supported by the commissioner and Ejidatarios, rescued the reptile to relocate it to a place more suitable for its survival.

The members of “Tsimin Kah” explained that agents of the National Guard reported the presence of the crocodile to the Federal Attorney for Environmental Protection (Profepa), which in turn reported the case to the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources (Semarnat).

They point out that they coordinated with the group to rescue the reptile because the place where it was found was not suitable for its survival.

According to biologists, today, Sunday, the reptile will be relocated to the Valladolid zoo.

