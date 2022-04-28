Corpse found in Tahmek, Yucatán dump could be identified by tattoos on the arm

A body in the Tahmek dump set off the alarms since the man might have died several days before and was found until Tuesday, April 26rh, in that place, located near the road that leads to the Aké archaeological site.

It was a person who was going to cut firewood who discovered the body in the brush and notified the Tixkokob Municipal Police.

Shortly after, agents of the Ministry of Public Security (SSP) and the State Investigation Police (PEI) arrived at the scene and did their work around the mysterious case.

His identity is still unknown

Until now the identity of the man is unknown and it also remains to be seen if he died naturally or could have been the victim of a crime.

The case is reminiscent of a taxi driver who was murdered a couple of years ago on the Euán-Ekmul highway.

In the town of Tahmek, there is talk that the victim could be a man with tattoos on both arms and that apparently he is not from a nearby town.

Meanwhile, the authorities keep the case in total secrecy.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







