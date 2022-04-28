Corpse found in Tahmek, Yucatán dump could be identified by tattoos on the arm

A body in the Tahmek dump set off the alarms since the man might have died several days before and was found until Tuesday, April 26rh, in that place, located near the road that leads to the Aké archaeological site.
It was a person who was going to cut firewood who discovered the body in the brush and notified the Tixkokob Municipal Police.
Shortly after, agents of the Ministry of Public Security (SSP) and the State Investigation Police (PEI) arrived at the scene and did their work around the mysterious case.
His identity is still unknown
Until now the identity of the man is unknown and it also remains to be seen if he died naturally or could have been the victim of a crime.
The case is reminiscent of a taxi driver who was murdered a couple of years ago on the Euán-Ekmul highway.
In the town of Tahmek, there is talk that the victim could be a man with tattoos on both arms and that apparently he is not from a nearby town.
Meanwhile, the authorities keep the case in total secrecy.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Yucatan with the lowest rate of crimes against women nationwide
As a result of teamwork between.
-
In this season cases of allergies increase, IMSS Yucatan recommends extreme precautions
Due to the fact that in.
-
Rapper “Tekashi 6ix9ine” gives away 1 million pesos to a Cancun family in extreme poverty
Mexican-American rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine, who is.
-
Fire mobilizes firefighters, ambulances, and SSP police officers in the south of Mérida
A citizen report to the 9-1-1.
-
Stray dog attacks increase in Quintana Roo
According to official statistics, there are.
-
Mérida Airport schedules 33 flights in a day
Activity at the Mérida airport terminal.
-
80% progress in the works of the Mérida airport
“The Mérida airport is a terminal.
-
Texas Governor Greg Abbott is giving migrants a free bus ride to Washington, D.C., and they’re loving it
Earlier this month, Texas Governor Greg Abbott concocted.
-
Successful business day for the promotion of the tourism sector of Progreso and Yucatán
Progreso is positioned as a complete.
-
Yucatecan businesses expect an economic spill of 624 million pesos on “Día del Niño”
Canaco Mérida assures that sales expectations.
Leave a Comment