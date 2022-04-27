Commemorative coin announced for the 100th anniversary of the arrival of the Mennonites

After the Congress of the Union approved the issuance of a new 20-pesos commemorative coin 100 years after the arrival of the Mennonites in Mexico, the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP) announced in the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF) the features it will contain.

On the obverse, it will bear the National Shield with the legend “Estados Unidos Mexicanos” forming the upper semicircle.

On the reverse, the design is not yet known because it will be in charge of the Bank of Mexico for which it will have a month to define it, but it must be related to the 100th anniversary of the arrival of the Mennonites in our country and will include the denomination 20 pesos, the security elements, and other special features.

All copyrights and any other intellectual property rights derived from the design and minting of the coin will correspond to Banco de México.

The Mexican Mint will make the technical adjustments to the design proposal for the reverse of the commemorative coin, which must be consistent with the essential characteristics of the reasons indicated.

Minting may begin 90 calendar days after the design approval date.

It will have a nominal value of 20 pesos, it will be in common use because it will be used to make payments anywhere, but also to collect because it is commemorative.

It will have a dodecagonal shape, that is, it will have 12 sides and 12 equal angles, equal to the one commemorating the 700th anniversary of the lunar foundation of Mexico City-Tenochtitlán.

The new piece will have a diameter of 30 millimeters

It will be bimetallic; It will be made up of two alloys: in the central part silver nickel, which will be made up of 65% copper, 10% nickel, and 25% zinc.

The perimeter ring of the coin will contain a bronze-aluminum alloy, which will be made up of 92% copper, 6% aluminum, and 2% nickel.

Who are the Mennonites?

At the beginning of 1922, the Mennonites arrived in Mexico, they were Europeans who spoke an unknown language, married exclusively among themselves, and raised their children within the Altkolonier church, notes the Revista Mexicana de Sociología de la Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México (UNAM).

