Commemorative coin announced for the 100th anniversary of the arrival of the Mennonites

After the Congress of the Union approved the issuance of a new 20-pesos commemorative coin 100 years after the arrival of the Mennonites in Mexico, the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP) announced in the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF) the features it will contain.
On the obverse, it will bear the National Shield with the legend “Estados Unidos Mexicanos” forming the upper semicircle.
On the reverse, the design is not yet known because it will be in charge of the Bank of Mexico for which it will have a month to define it, but it must be related to the 100th anniversary of the arrival of the Mennonites in our country and will include the denomination 20 pesos, the security elements, and other special features.
All copyrights and any other intellectual property rights derived from the design and minting of the coin will correspond to Banco de México.
The Mexican Mint will make the technical adjustments to the design proposal for the reverse of the commemorative coin, which must be consistent with the essential characteristics of the reasons indicated.
Minting may begin 90 calendar days after the design approval date.
It will have a nominal value of 20 pesos, it will be in common use because it will be used to make payments anywhere, but also to collect because it is commemorative.
It will have a dodecagonal shape, that is, it will have 12 sides and 12 equal angles, equal to the one commemorating the 700th anniversary of the lunar foundation of Mexico City-Tenochtitlán.
The new piece will have a diameter of 30 millimeters
It will be bimetallic; It will be made up of two alloys: in the central part silver nickel, which will be made up of 65% copper, 10% nickel, and 25% zinc.
The perimeter ring of the coin will contain a bronze-aluminum alloy, which will be made up of 92% copper, 6% aluminum, and 2% nickel.
Who are the Mennonites?
At the beginning of 1922, the Mennonites arrived in Mexico, they were Europeans who spoke an unknown language, married exclusively among themselves, and raised their children within the Altkolonier church, notes the Revista Mexicana de Sociología de la Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México (UNAM).
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Government exhibits Xcaret for Xibalbá reserve: accuses environmental damage
Given the conflict in section 5.
-
Governor Vila Dosal says “we must team up for the Yucatan of the future”
The Governor distributed devices for the.
-
Illegal immigrant population in the U.S. increased by 1 million in Biden’s first year
The number of illegal immigrants living in the.
-
The State government provides support to transform the lives of Yucatecans
With the delivery of support for.
-
46 thousand tons of sargassum in the forecast for the Mexican Caribbean coast
After the Easter holidays on the.
-
More than 500 thousand students returned to classrooms for the end of the school year
After two weeks of vacation for.
-
Stage collapses in bullfight and puts the lives of attendees at risk in Dzoncauich, Yucatan
A bullfighting event in Dzoncauich, Yucatan,.
-
Juana was brutally murdered in Veracruz; now thousands of women protest for justice
Hundreds of feminists took to the.
-
A woman from Mérida commits suicide, and her son finds the body
So far this year, the number.
-
A young man exhumes the body of his dead mother and walks her through the streets of Noh Bec, Quintana Roo
Residents of Noh Bec alerted the.
Leave a Comment