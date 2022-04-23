Chicxulub Jurassic Trail finally has an opening date

In the end, the Jurassic Trail did not open last weekend nor will it open this holiday. Mayor Julián Zacarías Curi reported that the attraction is estimated to open in two weeks.

He indicated that the inhabitants of the municipality will enter the park for free and that educational and cultural topics for Yucatecan children and youth will also be free.

Municipal personnel has already paved the parking lot, a lot 15 meters wide by 70 meters deep, located about 200 meters from the main entrance, on the north side of the gas station, and next to the swamp.

Four pedestrian crossings have been built at the entrance to the park so that visitors can safely walk the 200 meters from the parking lot to the main entrance.

The first stage of the Jurassic Path that is being prepared is 500 meters long. Benches are already placed on this route. The visitor will travel about 1,400 meters round trip, in the parking lot and the Jurassic Trail.

At the entrance, there will be a souvenir shop and a ticket office. The park has 20 dinosaur figures and rocks.

To the east of the roundabout of the Chicxulub Puerto-Chicxulub Pueblo junction, the letters of Progreso will be placed. These are some of the details coming out at the last minute.

In addition, the lot that adjoins the entrance to the park has been cleared and flattened, and lights and speakers have been installed along the route.

Work is being carried out at a forced pace to finish the pending details and do the lighting and sound tests.

