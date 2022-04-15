Ceiling fan falls on a diner in a Sucilá, Yucatán restaurant

In a well-known restaurant in Sucilá a ceiling fan fell on top of Karim Israel Saidén while he was eating. The news went viral on social networks after the man posted his experience on Facebook.

(TYT).- The diner shared his anecdote: “I would come back for the consommé it’s delicious! But next time I´ll bring my helmet.”

Fortunately, the incident was nothing but a big scare for Karim Israel and his companions because there were no serious injuries other than a slight scratch on one arm.

Wílmer Monforte Marfil, a well-known rancher, and manager of the restaurant located in Sucilá explain that the accident occurred on Tuesday, April 12th, when the ceiling fan fell from the wooden beams where it was attached.

Continuous maintenance?

He said that the fans have “Continuous maintenance” and nothing like this had ever happened since 2013 when the restaurant opened.

Three months ago, new fans were installed, and “possibly the screw of that equipment went bad because it broke despite the fact that it also had a support on it.”

However, he reiterated that fortunately there were no serious injuries and the man and his family were offered apologies he was asked if he needed anything else he could be offered as a way to make it up for what happened, but the diner was OK with the apology.

According to Israel Saidén’s Facebook post, the ceiling fan fell flat on the table, hitting him on the shoulder, breaking the plates, and spilling the food all over the place. The man could easily file a formal complaint.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments