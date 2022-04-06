Catholicism is the most practiced religion in Yucatan growing 43% in 10 years

In 2010 there was a record of one million 400 thousand Catholics in the State before the Inegi, but until 2020, this figure increased to one million 500 thousand people who practice this religion.
Although the Catholic religion is the one with the largest number of followers in the Yucatan Peninsula, other beliefs are gaining ground in the region. In Campeche, there is a population of 515 thousand 526 people who profess it.
Figures from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi) indicate that, from 2010 to 2020, the number of Catholics over five years of age went from 2 million 652 thousand 745 to 3 million 56 thousand 77, which represents an increase of 15.2 percent.
While the number of people on the Peninsula who profess a religion other than Catholic changed from 636,120 to 947,240 believers, which means an increase of 48.91 percent between 2010 and 2020.
“Mexico is experiencing a religious recomposition, with an increase in religious diversity,” says the analysis”. Reconfigurations of religious identities in Mexico,” by the Network of Researchers of the Religious Phenomenon in Mexico.
The report explains that there are not only Catholics, there are also Protestants such as Evangelicals, Pentecostals, and Christians; but also biblical, such as Jehovah’s Witnesses, Mormons, and Adventists.
Likewise, there is a group of Mexicans without religion that groups agnostics, atheists, spiritual, without churches, indifferent, believers without church, among others.
A survey conducted in 2016 by the Network of Researchers of the Religious Phenomenon in Mexico reported that, in the South of the country, 91.9 percent practice some religion and 12 percent changed their cult, the main cause is having decided to seek their truth on their own.
At the national level, Mexicans who profess Catholicism went from 84 million 217 thousand 138 to 90 million 224 thousand 559, in 10 years, and other different religions added around 6 million faithful, going from 10 million 76 thousand 56 followers to 16 million 118 thousand 762 people.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
