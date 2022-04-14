Cancun-Medellín flight recently inaugurated has great demand

On Friday, April 8th, the first flight of the Medellín-Cancún route from the José María Córdova International Airport, in that Colombian city, landed at the Cancun International Airport.

“The Colombian market is one of the most relevant for our destination, as in 2021 more than 259 thousand passengers arrived, with an average expenditure of one-thousand USD dollars per person and a stay of six to eight days. So the arrival of this new Viva Aerobus route allows us to continue advancing in a successful tourist reactivation in the Mexican Caribbean”, said Bernardo Cueto Riestra, Secretary of Tourism of Quintana Roo.

This new route offers three flights a week -Monday, Wednesday, and Friday- and is operated with Airbus A320 aircraft with a capacity for 186 passengers, aircraft that are part of the youngest fleet in Mexico, with an average age of only five years and the third youngest in all of North America. Tickets for this new international service start at $76 one way.

“We celebrate the arrival of the first Viva Aerobús flight from Medellín with a frequency of three times a week. Congratulations to the entire airline team who, without a doubt, with this flight will bring the growing Colombian market even closer to the start of the Easter season,” said Darío Flota Ocampo, general director of the Quintana Roo Tourism Promotion Council.

Currently, Viva Aerobus operates 24 routes, at low prices, to and from Cancun: 19 national and five international to Bogotá, Camagüey, Cincinnati, Havana, and, now, Medellín.

For her part, Flavia Santoro Trujillo, president of ProColombia, mentioned: “the arrival of Viva Aerobus from Cancun and Mexico City to Medellin represents a great opportunity to attract international travelers to our destinations. For the Easter season, we expect the arrival of more than 31,800 foreign passengers to Colombia, with Mexico being the second country with the highest number of air reservations”.

As reported by the Government of Colombia in its 2021 annual report on tourism figures, in that year, Mexico ranked third among the countries that generated a greater flow of non-resident foreign visitors to Colombia, only behind the United States and Venezuela, Mexico has sent more than 81 thousand travelers. In parallel, Mexico was positioned as the second favorite international destination for Colombian travelers with 16 percent of total outbound tourism, with more than 411 thousand travelers.

“We are very excited about the inauguration of these two new routes to serve passengers from Colombia and Mexico with point-to-point flights, low prices, new aircraft, and reliability. We deeply appreciate the openness and welcome we have received from Colombia, we have obtained a great response in passenger demand in one of the largest markets in Latin America”, said Juan Carlos Zuazua, general director of Viva Aerobus.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments