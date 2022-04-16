Campeche expects 14 thousand visitors during the two weeks of vacation

5With a possible economic benefit of 31 million pesos in the tourist destinations of Campeche, Carmen and Calakmul as the main driving forces for visitor mobility, Mauricio Arceo Piña, head of the Campeche Tourism Secretariat (Sectur), stated that the state expects an approximate of 14 thousand national and foreign visitors during the two weeks of vacations.

The official reported that for the city of San Francisco de Campeche, a hotel occupancy of 56 percent is expected in this period.

Other tourist destinations such as Calakmul and Isla Aguada report occupancy of over 90 percent, but together with municipalities such as Champotón, Calkiní, and Candelaria approximately 14 thousand tourists are expected.

Arceo Piña explained that in the state there are 296 hotels and 8 thousand 390 rooms, of which Calakmul has 379 rooms in 29 hotels, while Isla Aguada has 147 rooms in 14 hotels, and the rest are located in the Campeche capital.

Isla Aguada was recently named the second Magical Town in the state of Campeche.

