British Ambassador in Mexico, hospitalized after being intoxicated in a restaurant on Paseo de Montejo

Through a post on Twitter, Jon Benjamin, British ambassador to Mexico, lamented that his recent visit to Mérida and nearby communities in Yucatán ended with him and his family hospitalized allegedly due to food poisoning.

According to his publication on social networks, he and his family ended up hospitalized after eating at a restaurant on Paseo de Montejo, however, he did not reveal the name of the establishment.

Embajador, lamento leer esta noticia, le suplico nos deje saber qué sucedió para tomar las medidas necesarias. @YucatanTurismo es y debe seguir siendo un destino referente por su calidad y seguridad, en todos los aspectos, para nuestros visitantes.

Le deseo pronta recuperación. — Michelle Fridman (@Mich_fridman) April 16, 2022

“After visiting #Mérida and its surroundings in #Yucatan, unfortunately now I find myself in a #CDMX hospital due to a serious case of food poisoning that my whole family suffered after eating in a restaurant on Paseo de Montejo. Hopefully, we will be better soon!”, he wrote.

In response, the Secretary of Tourism Michelle Fridman asked for details of the case to initiate an investigation of the sanitary measures in the establishment. “Ambassador, I am sorry to read this news, I beg you to let us know what happened to take the necessary measures. @YucatanTurismo is and must continue to be a benchmark destination for its quality and safety, in all aspects, for our visitors. I wish you a speedy recovery “.

Debería mandarle mensaje a todas las familias que acudieron al mismo restaurante que el embajador, porque seguro no es el único en esa condición. — KLAM (@Klamovka) April 17, 2022

However, the secretary did not take long to receive criticism from users, who considered this a special treatment towards the British ambassador and said that all tourists who have a bad experience in Yucatan also deserve the same treatment.

On April 11, the British Ambassador in Mexico Jon Benjamin shared images of his stay in Yucatan, which included stops at the Ría de Celestún and Izamal; in addition to the “obligatory” photographs in central tourist hostels in Mérida, such as the Plaza Grande and the Santa Lucía square.

In his publications, the ambassador was visibly excited and happy to be able to enjoy a family vacation in the state. It should be clarified that it is unknown if the ambassador arrived as a tourist or due to political commitments, although the fact that he made the trip with his family seems to indicate it was a family vacation.

Judging by the images, the British ambassador really enjoyed his stay and although he ended up having a difficult experience, his smile from the hospital would suggest that he does not regret his visit to the “White City”.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments