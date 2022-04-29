Body found inside a suitcase in a lagoon on Isla Mujeres, Quintana Roo

A macabre discovery was made yesterday afternoon in the Isla Mujeres lagoon, where a suitcase containing a body was found.

(SSP).- The suitcase had already been floating in the lagoon for several days, next to the pier located on the Sac-Bajo road, in front of the Zamá beach club.

On Wednesday, April 27th, an anonymous caller alerted authorities of a foul smell in the lagoon.

Municipal police arrived at the scene along with agents of the Secretary of the Navy to cordon off the area while waiting for the ministerial officers to arrive.

Unofficially, it was said that the black suitcase had been floating in the place for several days, but it was not until Wednesday, April 27th, that the authorities were notified of a foul smell causing discomfort among the population.

Preliminary reports indicate that it would be the body of a man who was reported missing on April 21 in Isla Mujeres. However, this information is not confirmed so far.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments