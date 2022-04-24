Authorities detained two people who bred dogs and sold them in tacos in Tultitlán.

For months, the area neighbors denounced the now prisoners, and no authority paid attention to them. So they had to take other measures to get the attention of the authorities.

MEXICO-Tultitlán de Mariano Escobedo (El Universal) – Mexico, under the government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador and his MORENA operators, has become a country of lawlessness and impunity against people and animals. For months, neighbors of the Mariano Escobedo neighborhood in the municipality of Tultitlán, State of Mexico, governed by AMLO´s party, MORENA, tried to get the attention of the authorities. Hundreds of dogs were heard restless in a house on Sostenes Rocha Street, and a terrible smell became unbearable.

According to the area’s inhabitants, ten years ago, they began to see two men, wearing butcher’s boots and aprons, going in and out of place, which also served as a dog kennel. The men claimed to sell tacos in the CDMX.

Residents began to fear the worst when they heard the dogs howling. Then, they realized how many dogs were there. Several were reported missing in the area. But getting the authorities to come to the site did not happen overnight. Instead, they were ignored on multiple occasions.

First, the neighbors went to the Attorney General’s Office. They were ignored and sent to the Tlalnepantla Prosecutor’s Office. They were told no, that it was a federal building, and that nothing could be done, that they should go to Civil Protection. Civil Protection ignored them also.

After several months, and tired of being ignored and the constant suffering of the animals, the neighbors united and decided to block the heavily trafficked Lopez Portillo road to call the attention of the authorities.

The Regional Prosecutor’s Office finally went to number 3, Sostenes Rocha Street. The house was divided into two courtyards with three rooms. What they found was macabre.

The conditions in which the dogs were kept were totally cruel and unhealthy. They found the bones of the animals in jars of muriatic acid. The agents arrested the two men on the property and rescued more than 40 dogs thanks to the foundation “Mundo Patitas,” which supported the inhabitants and were given custody of the rest of the dogs.

The detainees were transferred to the Cuautitlán Izcalli Prosecutor’s Office, where they faced multiple crimes. It remains to be seen if the MORENA government does not release them on bail.

Source: El Universal Newspaper

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments