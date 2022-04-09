Armed attack against a bar in Cancun Quintana Roo

During the early hours of Wednesday, an armed attack against a bar known as the ‘Micheladas del Tío Toño’, located on Kabah Avenue in Cancun’s Supermanzana 229, mobilized the municipal authorities.
Although no injured people were reported at the scene; employees and customers ran out of the place right after the gunshots stopped.
Minutes before four in the morning on Wednesday, April 6th, police officers received the report of firearm detonations on Kabah Avenue, one block from Niños Heroes when the uniformed officers arrived confirming that the facade of the bar with the name ‘Las Micheladas de la Kabah’, better known as ‘Las Micheladas del Tío Toño’, had impacts from a firearm.
Inside the establishment were employees and some customers who, upon hearing the detonations, fled the place. Despite having confirmed the attack, the authorities only became aware of the fact, since they did not find shell casings.
The employees mentioned having heard no less than ten detonations, and fortunately, no injuries were reported, only damage to the façade.
It is not the first time that armed individuals have attacked this place, unofficially it is said that the attacks are due to the collection of “protection fees”.
It should be noted that not long ago in that place, a custodian of the municipal jail was executed by alleged drug dealers who are part of a criminal group.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
