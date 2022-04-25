Argentine tourist claims to be the victim of a robbery at the Sandos Cancun hotel

A tourist from Argentina revealed that money was stolen from inside her hotel room at a lodging center in the Cancun Hotel Zone. She was asking for advice on social networks after going to file a complaint with the FGE Quintana Roo.

An Argentine tourist stated that she had been the victim of a robbery at the Sandos Cancun hotel where she was staying, after not finding her money, which she had kept in a suitcase, inside her room, and requested help from Internet users to know what other actions to take after complaint to lodging center staff.

The Facebook user, María Belén, published a recap of the events that occurred on April 21st, in addition to the fact that she had already gone to file her complaint with the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE Quintana Roo), where they told her that they will investigate what happened, but she had to return to her country one day later, on April 23.

Maria Belen asked for advice in a Facebook group called ‘Argentines in Cancun’ in which the South American visitor asked how to speed up the investigations, adding that the hotel had already done its own investigation and gave her a report, with which she went to FGE to file the formal complaint.

‘Hello everyone! Unfortunately, I am looking for advice/help; Yesterday all the money in my suitcase disappeared. I complained at the hotel, they checked the room with me, they made a report and today I made the complaint at the police station/prosecutor’s office, is there anything else I can do? I don’t what else to do,’ the woman wrote.

She also said that the lodging center reviewed the security cameras that give access to the room, and the control of the door in her presence, where she observed that only the cleaning staff and a woman who fills the minibar, had access to her room (so, it had to be one of them).

In the comments, they asked her if her suitcase had a lock, to which she answered yes, in addition to confirming the name of the hotel, requested by an Internet user since it would help those who are about to travel to the Mexican Caribbean, so as not to stay in that place.

Others told her to follow the progress of her complaint from Argentina, so that, if the case is resolved, they will send her the money in some way from Mexico, while other users commented that she can “kiss her money goodbye” because the Mexican authorities will never even look into her case once she’s gone away from the country.

So far, the Sandos Cancun hotel has not made any comment or statement in relation to the case.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







