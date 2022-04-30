AMLO will monitor sections of the Maya Train in Quintana Roo and Tabasco this weekend

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is touring Quintana Roo and Tabasco, to lead his monthly supervision tour of the Mayan Train and preside over a Labor Day ceremony with the workers who build the Dos Bocas refinery.

(El Heraldo).- At the start of his morning conference on Friday, in Ciudad Militar on Isla Mujeres, Quintana Roo, the president explained that his tour will consist of visiting the stretch from Cancun to Tulum, then from Cancun to Merida.

Tomorrow, Saturday, privately, he will visit the section that goes from Mérida to Palenque, and on Sunday, May 1, Labor Day, he will hold an event in Paraíso, Tabasco, with the workers who are building the Dos Bocas refinery, one of AMLO’s emblematic projects.

“Throughout the southeast, there are more job opportunities. I was saying that we are going to carry out an act in the construction of the Dos Bocas Refinery, Tabasco. Now, 35,000 workers are working on that project today. But this, of course, did not happen before, people had to emigrate and they came here because it was the only place in the entire southeast where they could find a job, and people from Tabasco, Chiapas, even from Veracruz, Oaxaca have arrived to work in the project,” he said.

