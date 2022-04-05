AMLO says that only 30 kilometers of “right of way” are still to be acquired for the Maya Train Project to be completed

The release of the 30-kilometer right of way for the Maya Train project is pending, which means approximately 2 percent of the 1,500 kilometers covered by the project, said President Andrés Manuel López Obrador at his morning press conference on Tuesday, April 5.

(TYT).- AMLO stressed that the main opponents of the Maya Train project have been real estate entrepreneurs who wanted to speculate on the land and bought large extensions; “It failed some because it is not going to go through there, others do not want to accept the appraisals.”

“They believe they are going to blackmail us and we are going to give them all the money they ask for because we don’t want to resort to public expropriation, but we could at some point… “said the Mexican president.

He compared the actions of the real estate entrepreneurs with the members of the ejidos, highlighting “the importance of morality in humble people, the ambition for money upsets, blinds people” and thanked “wholeheartedly” the communities, the ejidos. He did not rule out that some of the critics of the project are real environmentalists who do not have all the information; but, he stressed, others are opportunists and mercenaries who are paid to demonstrate.

To an express question, he said that in the case of Quintana Roo there are many businessmen who have accumulated large tracts of land for decades and made various types of developments on them, violating in most cases the ecological norms, using contacts with the politicians in power back then.

AMLO described the injunctions as “a strategy to delay the construction of the train, with the hope that they will not be resolved in this six-year term.“

