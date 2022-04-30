AMLO presents Morena’s presidential candidates

López Obrador assured that his support will be with whoever wins is favored in the polls. He assured that he does not have any favorites.
President Andrés Manuel López Obrador asserted this morning that he will support the candidate for the 2024 Presidency who has the best results in the poll of the party he founded, Morena.
During his morning conference in Quintana Roo, López Obrador pointed out that the process is open and urged anyone who wants to participate to do so.
“That everyone who wants to participate in the survey. Who am I going to support, the one who comes out better in the poll. The formal survey” said AMLO.
WHO ARE THE POTENTIAL 2024 PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATES OF EACH PARTY?
MORENA
Claudia Sheinbaum – Mayor of Mexico City
Marcelo Ebrard – Secretary of Foreign Affairs
Juan Ramón de la Fuente – Ambassador of Mexico to the US
Tatiana Clouthier – Secretary of Economy
Rocío Nahle – Secretary of Energy
Ricardo Monreal – Coordinator of Morena in the Senate
PRI
Alejandro Moreno – National leader and elected deputy
Alfredo del Mazo – Governor of the State of Mexico
Alejandro Murat – Governor of Oaxaca
PAN
Ricardo Anaya – Candidate for the Presidency in 2018
Francisco Dominguez – Governor of Queretaro
Mauricio Vila – Governor of Yucatan
MOVIMIENTO CIUDADANO
Enrique Alfaro – Governor of Jalisco
Samuel Garcia – Governor of Nuevo Leon
Luis Donaldo Colosio – Mayor-elect of Monterrey
Dante Delgado – MC Coordinator in the Senate
INDEPENDENT CANDIDATES
Margarita Zavala – Elected deputy and former candidate for the presidency
Gustavo de Hoyos – Businessman and former president of Coparmex
Claudio X. González – Businessman
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
