AMLO presents Morena’s presidential candidates

López Obrador assured that his support will be with whoever wins is favored in the polls. He assured that he does not have any favorites.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador asserted this morning that he will support the candidate for the 2024 Presidency who has the best results in the poll of the party he founded, Morena.

During his morning conference in Quintana Roo, López Obrador pointed out that the process is open and urged anyone who wants to participate to do so.

“That everyone who wants to participate in the survey. Who am I going to support, the one who comes out better in the poll. The formal survey” said AMLO.

WHO ARE THE POTENTIAL 2024 PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATES OF EACH PARTY?

MORENA

Claudia Sheinbaum – Mayor of Mexico City

Marcelo Ebrard – Secretary of Foreign Affairs

Juan Ramón de la Fuente – Ambassador of Mexico to the US

Tatiana Clouthier – Secretary of Economy

Rocío Nahle – Secretary of Energy

Ricardo Monreal – Coordinator of Morena in the Senate

PRI

Alejandro Moreno – National leader and elected deputy

Alfredo del Mazo – Governor of the State of Mexico

Alejandro Murat – Governor of Oaxaca

PAN

Ricardo Anaya – Candidate for the Presidency in 2018

Francisco Dominguez – Governor of Queretaro

Mauricio Vila – Governor of Yucatan

MOVIMIENTO CIUDADANO

Enrique Alfaro – Governor of Jalisco

Samuel Garcia – Governor of Nuevo Leon

Luis Donaldo Colosio – Mayor-elect of Monterrey

Dante Delgado – MC Coordinator in the Senate

INDEPENDENT CANDIDATES

Margarita Zavala – Elected deputy and former candidate for the presidency

Gustavo de Hoyos – Businessman and former president of Coparmex

Claudio X. González – Businessman

