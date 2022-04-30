  • Headlines,
    • AMLO presents Morena’s presidential candidates

    (Photo: La Vanguardia)

    López Obrador assured that his support will be with whoever wins is favored in the polls. He assured that he does not have any favorites.

    President Andrés Manuel López Obrador asserted this morning that he will support the candidate for the 2024 Presidency who has the best results in the poll of the party he founded, Morena.

    During his morning conference in Quintana Roo, López Obrador pointed out that the process is open and urged anyone who wants to participate to do so.

    “That everyone who wants to participate in the survey. Who am I going to support, the one who comes out better in the poll. The formal survey” said AMLO.

    WHO ARE THE POTENTIAL 2024 PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATES OF EACH PARTY?

    MORENA

    Claudia Sheinbaum – Mayor of Mexico City

    Marcelo Ebrard – Secretary of Foreign Affairs
    Juan Ramón de la Fuente – Ambassador of Mexico to the US
    Tatiana Clouthier – Secretary of Economy
    Rocío Nahle – Secretary of Energy
    Ricardo Monreal – Coordinator of Morena in the Senate

    PRI

    Alejandro Moreno – National leader and elected deputy
    Alfredo del Mazo – Governor of the State of Mexico
    Alejandro Murat – Governor of Oaxaca

    PAN

    Ricardo Anaya – Candidate for the Presidency in 2018
    Francisco Dominguez – Governor of Queretaro
    Mauricio Vila – Governor of Yucatan

    MOVIMIENTO CIUDADANO

    Enrique Alfaro – Governor of Jalisco
    Samuel Garcia – Governor of Nuevo Leon
    Luis Donaldo Colosio – Mayor-elect of Monterrey
    Dante Delgado – MC Coordinator in the Senate

    INDEPENDENT CANDIDATES

    Margarita Zavala – Elected deputy and former candidate for the presidency
    Gustavo de Hoyos – Businessman and former president of Coparmex
    Claudio X. González – Businessman

