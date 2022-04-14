Amber Alert Yucatan: a 17-year-old girl goes missing in Mérida’s Real Montejo neighborhood

Once again the Amber Alert was activated in Yucatan after the disappearance of a 17-year-old girl named Andrea Yaneth Brandy Méndez, who was last seen in the Real Montejo neighborhood in Mérida.

MERIDA, YUCATAN (April 14, 2022).- As reported through the information provided by the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE), the young woman left her house on April 10 located in the aforementioned neighborhood.

So far, no information has been reported on the matter, so the public is asked for help in case someone happens to see her, since she may be the victim of a crime.

On the day she left her house she was wearing a fitted gray dress, a black jacket, tennis shoes, and a white bag, she has bushy eyebrows and is 1.58 meters tall and weighs 48 kilos.

If you have information that helps to locate her, please contact the numbers 800 00 26 237, (999) 930 32 88 DIRECT, or (999) 930 32 50 EXT. 41164.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments