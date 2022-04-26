A young man exhumes the body of his dead mother and walks her through the streets of Noh Bec, Quintana Roo

Residents of Noh Bec alerted the authorities after observing how a young man was walking his dead mother aboard a tricycle.
The town of Noh Bec, in the Felipe Carrillo Puerto, recorded a gloomy event after a man exhumed the body of her dead mother and took her for a ride on a tricycle in front of the inhabitants.
The residents immediately alerted the authorities to resolve the situation that had caused panic among residents when seeing the decaying body of a woman, who had been buried for several days.
The son assured that he had received a revelation from God, so he exhumed the body of his mother to move it through the streets of the town without caring that the inhabitants observe the terrifying scene.
This event was spread on social media, people were in shock after seeing the decomposed body of a woman riding through the streets of the town.
It was around 11 o’clock on Sunday night when the man exhumed his mother’s body. Later on, he was arrested by Felipe Carrillo Puerto authorities and his legal status is unknown to date.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Juana was brutally murdered in Veracruz; now thousands of women protest for justice
Hundreds of feminists took to the.
-
A woman from Mérida commits suicide, and her son finds the body
So far this year, the number.
-
Man sentenced to 4 years in prison for raping a woman in Telchac Puerto, Yucatan
After having the consent of the.
-
Fugitive wanted for kidnapping in Campeche is arrested in Mérida
A fugitive from the law in.
-
Governor Mauricio Vila to spend the night in Tizimín, Yucatán
After presiding an event in which.
-
Yucatan participates in the 36th edition of the Seatrade Cruise Global 2022
During the meeting, which is being.
-
Employee of a pay-TV company fell from a ladder in Motul
An employee of a cable television.
-
Two minors reported missing in Tizimín were found by municipal police officers
Municipal Police officers located two minors.
-
Elon Musk closes deal to buy Twitter for $44 billion USD
The board of Twitter has agreed.
-
AMLO denies that the Maya Train affects cenotes and underground rivers
Even though a Federal judge in.
Leave a Comment