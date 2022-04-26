A woman from Mérida commits suicide, and her son finds the body

So far this year, the number of suicides in Yucatan have reached 83. And on Monday, April 25th, a 48-year-old woman was found dead. She took her own life by ingesting an overdose of antidepressants.

Lizbeth C. C. was found lying on the floor of her room, by one of her sons.

Next to Lizbeth, an empty plastic bottle was found where she kept her medication.

Lizbeth’s son immediately notified the emergency number 911, and an ambulance from the Ministry of Public Security (SSP) and two municipal police patrol cars arrived at the site.

The paramedics confirmed the death, and the police officers cordoned off the area and waited for the ministerial authorities and the forensics staff.

Personnel from the Forensic Medical Service (Semefo) also arrived on-site to lift the body and take it to their facilities for the respective autopsy.

