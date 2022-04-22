A stampede took place during the 4:20 World Marijuana Day festival outside the Mexican Senate in CDMX

Within the framework of World Marijuana Day, activists and consumers gathered outside the Senate of the Republic to hold a festival and demand a law to regulate recreational consumption.

During the demonstration, there was a tumult among those present and there was a stampede, the reasons for which are not yet known. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

The fight for the legalization of marijuana has been going on for more than five years in Mexico.

One of the first advances occurred in 2015, when Juan Francisco Torres Landa, founder of the Mexican Society for Responsible and Tolerant Self-Consumption (SMART), became one of the first four Mexicans to obtain an injunction from the Supreme Court to cultivate and use marijuana for recreational purposes.

Subsequently, and although with a substantial delay after its approval in Congress in 2017, the regulations for the sale and distribution of medical marijuana in the country were published in 2021.

But disregarding the warrants of the Supreme Court up to three times, the Mexican Congress has failed to regulate the recreational use of Cannabis.

Despite the fact that the high court struck down in a historic ruling on June 28, 2021, the articles of the General Health Law prohibited the use of recreational marijuana.

On December 2, 2021, the Supreme Court granted an injunction where the prohibition of the planting, cultivation, and harvesting of hemp “for purposes other than medical and scientific” was declared unconstitutional.

However, Cannabis remains in a confusing legal limbo, since it is still criminalized in the Penal Code and the Government has not yet granted permits for self-consumption, according to activists and consumers, who can still be arrested for carrying more than five grams of marijuana.

