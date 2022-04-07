A new type of Land Mine is being used by the Russian Army in Ukraine

Russian forces in Ukraine appear to be using a new type of weapon as they step up attacks on civilian targets: an advanced land mine equipped with sensors that can detect when people walk nearby.
Ukrainian bomb technicians discovered the device, called the POM-3, last week near the eastern city of Kharkiv, according to Human Rights Watch, a leading human rights group, which has reviewed photos provided by Ukraine’s military.
Older types of land mines typically explode when victims accidentally step on them or disturb attached tripwires. But the POM-3’s seismic sensor picks up on approaching footsteps and can effectively distinguish between humans and animals.
Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times
Humanitarian de-miners and groups that campaign against the use of land mines said the POM-3 would make future efforts to locate and destroy unexploded munitions in Ukraine vastly more complicated and deadlier.
“These create a threat that we don’t have a response for,” said James Cowan, who leads the HALO Trust, a British American charity that clears land mines and other explosive remnants of war to help countries recover after conflicts.
The group began removing unexploded munitions from the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine in 2016 after Russian-backed separatists started fighting the Ukrainian government.
“We’ll need to find some donors to procure robotics that can allow us to deal with these threats at some distance,” Cowan added.
The POM-3 is typically launched by a rocket and falls back to earth by parachute before sticking into the ground — where it waits, according to CAT-UXO, an online resource for military and civilian bomb technicians. When the mine senses a person, it launches a small explosive warhead that detonates midair, producing fragments that are lethal up to about 50 feet away.
Cowan, a retired British army major general, said his staff of 430 Ukrainians clearing unexploded munitions in Donbas had been unable to continue working since Russia launched a full invasion of the country in late February, with many staff members temporarily relocating in Ukraine. He anticipates that in the future, HALO’s operation across the country will require about 2,500 workers, given that many areas outside Donbas are now contaminated with unexploded munitions as well.
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Ecological Police continue working in favor of the environment
Since its creation, the Ecological Police.
-
Riviera Maya’s Hottest New Boutique Resort, La Casa de la Playa
La Casa de la Playa is a.
-
US Democrats blast the president of Mexico for attacking the Judiciary
In a letter sent this Wednesday.
-
Fire is controlled in Colonia Gran San José in Kanasín
After several hours, the fire that.
-
Europe is looking to cut all Russian gas ties
While an April cold spell in.
-
Wind power becomes the second-leading U.S. source of electricity in one day
Power generated by wind turbines in.
-
Scholarships are granted to Yucatecan students who study at the Autonomous University of Chapingo
Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal and the.
-
Governor Mauricio Vila attends the 25th anniversary of Fundación Azteca
Vila Dosal heard testimonials and achievements.
-
Join the Toy Donation campaign on April 30th, “Día del Niño” in the South of Mérida
On April 30th, let’s bring some.
-
Analysis reveals “substitution of fish” in Yucatan businesses
Gato X Liebre carried out an.
Leave a Comment