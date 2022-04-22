A fire is registered at the Motul landfill

A fire in the Motul landfill was registered on Wednesday, April 21st, derived from the heavy accumulation of garbage; which keeps the residents concerned as the fire threatens to spread and of the toxic gases that they could inhale.

Until now, it is noted that firefighters continue to fight the flames, which would threaten to spread to residential areas.

As happened on Tuesday, April 20th, in the Tizimín landfill, which also caught fire, one day later, on Wednesday, April 21st, Motul is in suspense, as the fire threatens to spread to areas such as the health clinic, a maquiladora, and an irregular settlement near the area.

According to the first reports, derived from a mismanagement of the sanitary landfill, there was a strong accumulation of garbage that caused the fire to be very strong.

Firefighters from the State Civil Protection Unit (Procivy) are on the site, which could have been generated by the so-called ‘magnifying glass effect’, since the sunlight is strong, and there were numerous bottles and glass in the place.

It should be noted that the State Civil Protection Coordination (Procivy) and the Motul City Council launched a decentralized base of operations in that municipality.

Procivy and the Motul municipal government joined forces to help the population, as people are frightened of this fire that is out of control.

Procivy has 6 strategic units located in Mérida, Motul, Tekax, Izamal, Tizimín, and Valladolid, to respond in the shortest possible time to any request for support in the territory, explained Enrique Alcocer Basto, head of Procivy on Wednesday, April 20.

