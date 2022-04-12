A fire caused by burning garbage goes out of control in Uman, Yucatan

Considerable material damage and alarm among the population was caused by the fire of a warehouse in this city provoked by illegal garbage burning that got out of control.

(El Diario de Yucatán).- It was found that at a certain moment the fire reached flammable materials and caused a bigger fire, which did not cause any injuries or fatalities.

The events occurred on Monday, April 11, in a warehouse on Calle 19th, where residents saw a dense fumarole of black smoke coming out of a warehouse and they notified the municipal Civil Protection.



Civil Protection agents under the command of director Jorge Zumárraga attended the scene and took on the task of putting out the fire.

There were moments of anguish because the rescuers could not enter the site, since the gate was closed, and they feared for the safety of the watchman who was in the warehouse, but fortunately, he was unharmed.

After several minutes they managed to open the gate and enter together with firefighters who had already arrived by then.

They managed to put out the fire that consumed part of the warehouse’s materials and even a car that was parked inside the property.

