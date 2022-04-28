80% progress in the works of the Mérida airport

“The Mérida airport is a terminal that is sensitive to the needs of both the personnel who work there and the passengers who use its facilities. The idea of ​​a lactation center is to offer mothers the opportunity to feed their babies in a comfortable, intimate, safe, and dignified space for both, mother and child”, said the director of Asur, Héctor Navarrete Muñoz, at the inauguration of the “Cuchú Room” lactation center.

This is the second lactation center at the airport since the first one has been operating for several years on the top floor of the facility, it has adequate lighting, air conditioning, two comfortable Reposet-type armchairs, a TV screen, and a cozy and calm atmosphere.

In addition, it offers brochures that contain relevant information about breastfeeding, and indications of the correct way to position both the baby and the mother to breastfeed.

“It is a functional, efficient, comfortable, and dignified lactation unit. At Asur, we are aware of the importance of maternal nutrition and we declare ourselves in favor of it, not only for the benefit of the passengers who move through the airport but also for the staff who provide their services here”, stated Navarrete Muñoz, who added that breastfeeding is synonymous with health for both mother and baby.

Matthias Sachse Aguilera, representing the Unicef ​​Nutrition Office in Mexico, explained that breastfeeding is going through a very difficult time due to the circumstances that generally surround nursing mothers, especially with regard to their employment status.



“In Mexico, only three out of seven children complete the lactating stage exclusively with breast milk, and unfortunately only 10% of working mothers breastfeed their children in their first stage of life, this is because they do not find the necessary support in workplaces to take the time to feed their babies.”

“This is very serious because breastfeeding provides the baby with the necessary nutrients to strengthen their defenses, prevent obesity and minimize the risk of contracting diseases.”

Unicef ​​representatives gave the Mérida airport recognition for the efforts it has been making in favor of children by promoting the use of lactation systems.

Once the inaugural ribbon was cut, the authorities toured the space to verify that everything was functional.

Meanwhile, regarding the remodeling of the airport, Héctor Navarrete reported that the air terminal is 80% complete in the remodeling works, but that the remaining 20% ​​will represent one of the most complex stages because it involves the intervention of spaces that are used on a daily basis.

Currently, 3,000 people work at the Mérida airport, the air terminal carries out about 110 operations a day without counting the private flights that arrive at the FBO on weekends, which increase considerably by bringing people and groups from other parts of the country. to attend weddings, meetings, and social events in the state.

