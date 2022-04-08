8 Cuban migrants adrift are rescued near Río Lagartos

A group of 8 people from Havana, Cuba, was rescued by a fisherman 25 nautical miles off the shore of Río Lagartos, where the engine of the boat they were traveling in broke down.

According to the report, the Cubans said that they left their country on April 13, in order to reach the United States.

The dissidents said they left their country looking for a better quality of life.

They added that 5 days after leaving Cuba, the rustic boat in which they were traveling was damaged and they remained adrift for 15 days until this morning they were rescued by a fisherman from Río Lagartos, who was fishing in the area.

Aboard his boat, the man from Río Lagartos towed the boat in which the Cubans were traveling and moved it to shore.

Once on land, paramedics from the Ministry of Public Security (SSP) treated them, as they were dehydrated, so they provided them with serum to recover their strength.

Later, they were transferred to the National Institute of Migration (INM) of Mérida.

Cuban castaways in El Cuyo and San Felipe

Last Saturday, April 2, a group of foreign castaways was helped when they were wandering in the sheltered port of El Cuyo.

There were a total of nine people, seven men and two women of Cuban origin, who claimed to have left their native country on March 19 for Mexico, but during their trip, they were shipwrecked and reached the Yucatecan coast until April 2nd, spending more than 2 weeks at sea.

Likewise, on April 13, six people also from Cuba arrived at the port of San Felipe on April 6th.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments