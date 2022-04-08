8 Cuban migrants adrift are rescued near Río Lagartos

A group of 8 people from Havana, Cuba, was rescued by a fisherman 25 nautical miles off the shore of Río Lagartos, where the engine of the boat they were traveling in broke down.
According to the report, the Cubans said that they left their country on April 13, in order to reach the United States.
The dissidents said they left their country looking for a better quality of life.
They added that 5 days after leaving Cuba, the rustic boat in which they were traveling was damaged and they remained adrift for 15 days until this morning they were rescued by a fisherman from Río Lagartos, who was fishing in the area.
Aboard his boat, the man from Río Lagartos towed the boat in which the Cubans were traveling and moved it to shore.
Once on land, paramedics from the Ministry of Public Security (SSP) treated them, as they were dehydrated, so they provided them with serum to recover their strength.
Later, they were transferred to the National Institute of Migration (INM) of Mérida.
Cuban castaways in El Cuyo and San Felipe
Last Saturday, April 2, a group of foreign castaways was helped when they were wandering in the sheltered port of El Cuyo.
There were a total of nine people, seven men and two women of Cuban origin, who claimed to have left their native country on March 19 for Mexico, but during their trip, they were shipwrecked and reached the Yucatecan coast until April 2nd, spending more than 2 weeks at sea.
Likewise, on April 13, six people also from Cuba arrived at the port of San Felipe on April 6th.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Nuevo León becomes the first Mexican state to punish pet kidnapping with prison
The Congress of Nuevo León criminalized.
-
AMLO presents Morena’s presidential candidates
López Obrador assured that his support.
-
AMLO will monitor sections of the Maya Train in Quintana Roo and Tabasco this weekend
President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is.
-
Starbucks celebrates 20 years in Mexico
Committed to the ethical purchase of.
-
New method found to kill the Aedes aegypti mosquito in Yucatan
Populations of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, transmitters.
-
These are the recommendations to see the Solar Eclipse on Saturday, April 30th
One of the most amazing astronomical.
-
Fire in a hotel in the Sian Ka’an Reserve, Quintana Roo
The fire reached five palapas of.
-
17-year-old boy dies electrocuted while working in Opichén, Yucatan
A family from Opichén is mourning.
-
Honduran immigrant arrested for assaulting a woman in Motul, Yucatan
The mobilization of the Secretary of.
-
Man rescued from the bottom of a well in the Periférico de Mérida
A man fell to the bottom.
Leave a Comment