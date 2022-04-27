46 thousand tons of sargassum in the forecast for the Mexican Caribbean coast

After the Easter holidays on the coast of Quintana Roo, work continues to remove the massive sargassum spills that began to affect the beaches in mid-March.

(Excelsior).- Meanwhile, the Oceanographic Institute attached to the Secretary of the Navy issued an alert due to the excessive amounts of sargassum that are expected to arrive in the coming days, before the prevailing atmospheric conditions in the area.

In its daily report, the coast of the Caribbean Sea reported the presence of some 46,950 tons of sargassum, that is, an increase of 27 percent compared to the volume detected at the beginning of the week.

Given the weather conditions, the arrival of around 4 thousand tons is expected on the coastline from Xcalac, Mahahual, and Sian Ka’an to Tulum, Playa del Carmen, and the southern beaches of Cancun and Isla Mujeres.

Data from the Oceanographic Institute predict that another 10,000 tons of sargassum will arrive next week which will affect the Mexican Caribbean coast, although the volume could vary.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments