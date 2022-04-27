46 thousand tons of sargassum in the forecast for the Mexican Caribbean coast

After the Easter holidays on the coast of Quintana Roo, work continues to remove the massive sargassum spills that began to affect the beaches in mid-March.
(Excelsior).- Meanwhile, the Oceanographic Institute attached to the Secretary of the Navy issued an alert due to the excessive amounts of sargassum that are expected to arrive in the coming days, before the prevailing atmospheric conditions in the area.
In its daily report, the coast of the Caribbean Sea reported the presence of some 46,950 tons of sargassum, that is, an increase of 27 percent compared to the volume detected at the beginning of the week.
Given the weather conditions, the arrival of around 4 thousand tons is expected on the coastline from Xcalac, Mahahual, and Sian Ka’an to Tulum, Playa del Carmen, and the southern beaches of Cancun and Isla Mujeres.
Data from the Oceanographic Institute predict that another 10,000 tons of sargassum will arrive next week which will affect the Mexican Caribbean coast, although the volume could vary.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Government exhibits Xcaret for Xibalbá reserve: accuses environmental damage
Given the conflict in section 5.
-
Governor Vila Dosal says “we must team up for the Yucatan of the future”
The Governor distributed devices for the.
-
Illegal immigrant population in the U.S. increased by 1 million in Biden’s first year
The number of illegal immigrants living in the.
-
The State government provides support to transform the lives of Yucatecans
With the delivery of support for.
-
More than 500 thousand students returned to classrooms for the end of the school year
After two weeks of vacation for.
-
Commemorative coin announced for the 100th anniversary of the arrival of the Mennonites
After the Congress of the Union.
-
Stage collapses in bullfight and puts the lives of attendees at risk in Dzoncauich, Yucatan
A bullfighting event in Dzoncauich, Yucatan,.
-
Juana was brutally murdered in Veracruz; now thousands of women protest for justice
Hundreds of feminists took to the.
-
A woman from Mérida commits suicide, and her son finds the body
So far this year, the number.
-
A young man exhumes the body of his dead mother and walks her through the streets of Noh Bec, Quintana Roo
Residents of Noh Bec alerted the.
Leave a Comment