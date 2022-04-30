30-year-old man commits suicide by hanging from a tree in Yucatan

On Friday, April 22nd, a man of approximately 30 years was found hanging from a tree on the Mérida – Tizimín federal highway, Motul – Cansahcab section at kilometer 35.
(TYT).- The body of the 30-year-old man was found by a person who was crossing the path that connects Motul with the Uci community.
After the macabre finding, the person reported the incident to the 911 emergency number, minutes later SSP and municipal police patrol cars arrived and officers cordoned off the area.
Later on, agents of the PEI and forensic medical personnel arrived to remove the body and carry out the first investigations.
