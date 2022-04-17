17-year-old boy dies electrocuted while working in Opichén, Yucatan

A family from Opichén is mourning after the death of Miguel “N”, 17 years old, who lost his life electrocuted.
According to the report, the young man was washing a pigsty on a farm in the Calcehtok community, and apparently, the pressure washer he was using had a bare cable.
The companions of Miguel “N” indicated that everything was going normally when suddenly they saw that the young man was convulsing on the floor.
Given this situation, they alerted other local workers, who immediately lowered the “switch” to try to save the young man, but nothing could be done.
Since there was no cell phone signal on the farm, another colleague went out to notify the emergency number and ask for help.
Agents of the State Investigative Police (PEI), the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE), as well as the Ministry of Public Security (SSP), and the Municipal Police arrived at the scene.
Municipal Police officers notified the parents of the young man and took them to the site to identify the body.
They pointed out that the young man was a hardworking boy and all he wanted was to earn some money to help his family.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Fire in a hotel in the Sian Ka’an Reserve, Quintana Roo
The fire reached five palapas of.
-
Honduran immigrant arrested for assaulting a woman in Motul, Yucatan
The mobilization of the Secretary of.
-
Man rescued from the bottom of a well in the Periférico de Mérida
A man fell to the bottom.
-
Body found inside a suitcase in a lagoon on Isla Mujeres, Quintana Roo
A macabre discovery was made yesterday.
-
Drought has not affected Campeche: Conagua
Although 75 percent of the national.
-
The Mezcalería Foundation reinvents itself with a new cycle of tributes
After the difficult pandemic stage, Merida’s.
-
AMLO wants to terminate INE and replace it with the National Institute of Elections and Consultations
In order to avoid onerous expenses.
-
Amber Alert activated for the disappearance of a 7-year-old girl in Mérida, Yucatán
Since last April 26, the relatives.
-
Ancient vessel found on construction site of the Maya train section 3 near Oxkintok
In the Oxkintok archaeological site, a.
-
Runaway teenager who escaped home violence is found in Valladolid
A 16-year-old adolescent, who left her.
Leave a Comment