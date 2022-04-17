17-year-old boy dies electrocuted while working in Opichén, Yucatan

A family from Opichén is mourning after the death of Miguel “N”, 17 years old, who lost his life electrocuted.

According to the report, the young man was washing a pigsty on a farm in the Calcehtok community, and apparently, the pressure washer he was using had a bare cable.

The companions of Miguel “N” indicated that everything was going normally when suddenly they saw that the young man was convulsing on the floor.

Given this situation, they alerted other local workers, who immediately lowered the “switch” to try to save the young man, but nothing could be done.

Since there was no cell phone signal on the farm, another colleague went out to notify the emergency number and ask for help.

Agents of the State Investigative Police (PEI), the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE), as well as the Ministry of Public Security (SSP), and the Municipal Police arrived at the scene.

Municipal Police officers notified the parents of the young man and took them to the site to identify the body.

They pointed out that the young man was a hardworking boy and all he wanted was to earn some money to help his family.

