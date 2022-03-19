Yucatecan Researcher and Maya Artisan are recognized by International Magazine

The senior research professor at the Universidad de Oriente (UNO), Adolfo Iván Batún Alpuche, and the Maya Artisan, Patricia Martín Morales, both Yucatecans, were recognized in the annual list of the “50 explorers changing the world that the world should know”, from the special edition of Explorer Journal international magazine .

(Sipse) Mérida, Yucatán.- This magazine has been published in the United States since 1921, sponsored by the Explorer Club founded in New York in 1904, and has branches in several countries around the world.

In the publication presented on March 16, the work of 50 men and women who have contributed to breaking borders in the exploration of the world from different fields is recognized.

The work of the researchers will be published in all the physical and electronic media of the Explorer Club headquarters, which will also show the quality of the research work carried out at the state and global level in universities such as UNO.

Adolfo Iván Batún Alpuche

Adolfo Iván Batún Alpuche has contributed to the development of research at UNO, he has published in English and Spanish, and he has presented his work at national and international events.

Some of the work that he has done throughout his professional career has been on the Maya archeology of eastern Yucatan, and his community work in the preservation of cenotes and tangible and intangible cultural heritage, among others.

Regarding his work as a professor, he has taught various subjects in the Bachelor of Public Administration, Linguistics, and Maya Culture.

His research contributes to a greater knowledge of the past and present of the Maya culture, generating proposals with students through theses that analyze the implementation of public policies in the management and handling of biocultural resources in the region.

Patricia Martin Morales

The work of Patricia Martín Morales is focused on the creation of Maya ancestral pieces in the municipality of Muna, where she has a workshop and works on replicas of different objects.

She is a world class artist with pieces of her creation exhibited in museums and private collections around the world.

