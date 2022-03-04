Yucatecan Matador André Lagravere injured in the Plaza de Tecolotlán, Guadalajara

After the pertinent review and presenting satisfactory progress, the Yucatecan bullfighter André Lagravere Peniche “El Galo” received a medical discharge to leave the hospital in Guadalajara, Jalisco, where he was treated for the gorings he suffered last Monday, in the Plaza de Tecolotlán.
YA.- Both the chest wound and the left thigh (the last drain was removed) showed a good evolution, so the young local right-handed man will continue his recovery outside the hospital.
The health of “El Galo” continues to improve, he is strong and he hopes to recover real fast to start physical therapy as soon as possible.
“I don’t want to lose what I have ahead of me,” said the young Yucatecan bullfighter as he left the clinic, accompanied at all times by his manager and also Matador, Manolo Mejía.
“Many thanks to the medical team at Guadalajara’s Century 2000 hospital, the nurses, and all the people who were interested in my state of health,” he added.
Here is an interview with El Galo in April last year.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
European tourists are increasingly flocking to Mexico
Travel is on many people’s minds.
-
Intense police operation in Merida after a group of armed men brake into a house to steal
Agents of the Ministry of Public.
-
Activists protest as Train Maya construction works literally devastate protected areas in Quintana Roo
The indiscriminate deforestation in the northwestern.
-
Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal highlights environmental preservation actions taken in the Yucatan
In Yucatan, actions are carried out.
-
More than 70 thousand Yucatecans have participated in the construction of the 2040 Agenda
To date, more than 71,386 Yucatecans.
-
Man arrested in Hunucma accused of homicide
HUNUCMÁ, YUCATAN (March 04, 2022).- The.
-
The National Institute of Migration reported that all Ukrainian citizens in Yucatan are safe
The National Migration Institute (INM) reported.
-
Mexican Air Force plane flies back to Mexico with 81 people who managed to leave Ukraine
The Mexican Air Force flight to.
-
Aldea Tulum Plus: a project that contributes to a more orderly and sustainable urban environment
With an Open House, Grupo CADU.
-
Apple, Boeing, and Ford among other major firms suspend all operations in Russia
Apple said on Tuesday, March 1st,.
Leave a Comment