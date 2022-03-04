Yucatecan Matador André Lagravere injured in the Plaza de Tecolotlán, Guadalajara

After the pertinent review and presenting satisfactory progress, the Yucatecan bullfighter André Lagravere Peniche “El Galo” received a medical discharge to leave the hospital in Guadalajara, Jalisco, where he was treated for the gorings he suffered last Monday, in the Plaza de Tecolotlán.

YA.- Both the chest wound and the left thigh (the last drain was removed) showed a good evolution, so the young local right-handed man will continue his recovery outside the hospital.



The health of “El Galo” continues to improve, he is strong and he hopes to recover real fast to start physical therapy as soon as possible.

“I don’t want to lose what I have ahead of me,” said the young Yucatecan bullfighter as he left the clinic, accompanied at all times by his manager and also Matador, Manolo Mejía.

“Many thanks to the medical team at Guadalajara’s Century 2000 hospital, the nurses, and all the people who were interested in my state of health,” he added.

Here is an interview with El Galo in April last year.

