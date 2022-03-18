Yucatan will showcase its tourist, cultural, and gastronomic wealth in San Marcos 2022

From April 16th to May 8th, the State will be present at one of the most important Fairs in Mexico with the participation of 64 local companies, distributed in 33 stands and a typical Yucatecan food module. All a ttendees will be able to enjoy giant hammocks, “you and me” chairs intervened by UADY visual arts artists; fiber-based figures of large-scale flamingos; textiles, and much more.

Mérida, Yucatán, March 16, 2022.- From April 16 to May 8, millions of attendees from the Bajío and Center of the country to the National Fair of San Marcos will be able to learn about the tourist, gastronomic and cultural offer of Yucatan.

As is tradition, during this well-known festival, one of the country’s states has been a special guest and, on this occasion, Yucatan will share there the riches for which it is recognized worldwide, which will allow endorsing the twinning and exchange culture, so that both Aguascalientes and visitors from different parts of the country and the world can learn more about the archaeological jewels, the charm of the beaches, the legends, customs, social and economic life, as well as its heritage.

Products made by local artisans, companies and entrepreneurs; and a taste of the natural wealth, culture and gastronomy of the state, will be part of the wide range of attractions that Yucatan will offer as a guest state; Their destinations will also be promoted to boost tourism and the economy of Yucatecan families, which will last for three weeks.

“We Yucatecans are very happy to be invited to the San Marcos Fair, since it is the most important event in the entire country and the participation of the entity comes in handy with the hard work that, among all, is being done in order to continue recovering our economy, the arrival of tourists, and continue promoting and expanding local markets”, said the Governor of Yucatan, Mauricio Vila Dosal.

In a presentation held in the Yucatecan capital, it was detailed that 64 local companies will participate, the majority from the interior of the state, will be distributed in 33 stands and a module of typical Yucatecan food.

Products from the 17 segments that work in the local chambers may be screened at this great event, giving the opportunity to textile artisans, footwear, guayaberas, salsas, hammocks, among others, from municipalities such as Tekit, Tixkokob, Izamal, Hunucmá, Ticul, Tekax and Merida.

Meanwhile, the head of the Tourism Development Secretariat (Sefotur), Michelle Fridman Hirsch, stated that a strong presence of the Yucatan brand has been worked on through various experiences, such as giant hammocks, 10 meters wide; “you and me” chairs intervened by student visual arts artists from the Autonomous University of Yucatan; fiber-based figures of large-scale flamingos; photo opportunities, the “Yucatán is color” campaign, as well as posters and souvenirs, to take home a little piece of what Yucatán has to offer as a destination.

The presence of Yucatan in events of this magnitude is ideal to promote and position its tourist offer, which is reflected in the increase in visitors and, therefore, more and better benefits for those who depend on the sector. Likewise, it will be used to exhibit and market local products, in support of micro, small and medium-sized companies.

For his part, the official and honorary president of the Board of Trustees of the Fair, José Ángel González Serna, pointed out that, in this edition, an economic spill of more than 9,000 million pesos and the registration of approximately 8 million visits, national and international, for which, he affirmed, it has been possible for the April celebration to be carried out guaranteeing safety and putting the health of those who attend first.

It was reported that, among the most traditional events that will be offered, there is a varied musical program and shows for all tastes; pavilions, livestock, industrial and agri-food exhibitions; bullfights, a vast offer of culture and art; great tournaments and sports championships, in addition to the spring parade, placement of the Solemn Bando and rooster mass, among others, which remind us of a bit of the history of this Fair.

Likewise, it was detailed, it will have the presence of artists such as Steve Aoki in the countdown and Marco Antonio Solís in the Coronation of the Queen, to make way for the artists that make up the Forum of the Stars, such as Intocable, Pandora and Flans, Caifanes, Marc Anthony, Molotov, La Arrolladora Banda Limón, Danny Ocean, Panteón Rococó, Morat, Zoe, El Recodo, Los Ángeles Azules, Carlos Vives and Piso 21, to name a few.

