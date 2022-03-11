Yucatan will host the first Peninsular Expo Electric

The first edition of the Peninsular Electric Expo will take place on June 23 and 24, at the “Siglo XXI” Convention Center, with the participation of more of 500 technicians and professionals from the electrical construction, lighting, renewable energy and automation industries, among others.

Mérida, Yucatán, March 10, 2022.- The head of the Ministry of Economic Development and Labor (Sefoet), Ernesto Herrera Novelo, recognized the work carried out by the companies of the union and the Yucatecan Association of Electrical Builders (AYCE), in favor of the development of the state.

This organization represents more than 30 firms established in the territory, which are a source of employment for over three thousand people.

Likewise, the official affirmed that the AYCE endorses its commitment to the state of Yucatan, by starting this project, which will not only open the opportunity to create commercial ties among the attendees, but also to acquire new knowledge in the matter, through its participation in the cycle of conferences.

“The economic reactivation of Yucatan is progressing and it is a team effort; that is why all the economic sectors of the state are working in coordination: the private initiative; the industrial sector; in this case, the electricity sector, and undoubtedly, hand in hand with the three levels of government”, Herrera Novelo pointed out.

In this sense, the Undersecretary of Energy of the Sefoet, Juan Carlos Vega Milke, stressed that electrical construction is essential for local economic reactivation, since having quality infrastructure affects the internal consumption of buildings and safety conditions. .

According to the president of AYCE, Jorge Toledo Fuentes, the Peninsular Electric Expo “Synergy for the quality of the electrical infrastructure” will offer the public conferences, workshops, talks, dialogue tables and training courses on topics of interest to the sector, with the participation of experts.

Specialists from AYCE, the Ministry of Energy (Sener), the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE), the Mexican Chamber of the Construction Industry (CMIC), the National Union of Electromechanical Builders (UNCE) and the Verifiers Unit (Uvies), will participate in this Electrical Industry Expo.

In turn, entrepreneur Alberto Patron Erosa, said that there will be presence of engineering colleges, universities and members of the industry, including renewable energy generators.

There will be also more than 24 states of the Mexican Republic and, prior to the inauguration, the leaders of the 24 regional associations that make up the UNCE will meet.

Nimbe Alicia Romero Castellanos, from the Organizing Committee, explained that the series of conferences was carefully prepared, with “current issues, relevant to the growth and development of the electricity industry union, where it will be of the utmost importance to expose the growth of the infrastructure and electricity demand for mega infrastructure works in the southeast, such as the Maya Train”.

Topics such as the Energy Reform, unit costs of electrical construction, current regulations for the installation of photovoltaic systems and underground line works, battery banks, circuit calculation software, the future of generation and the demand for this resource in the city will be addressed. Peninsula and the contracts for electrical infrastructure of the Mata Train railway project.

