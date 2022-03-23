Yucatán schools report zero infections after returning to face-to-face classes

After the first week of applying random tests of the Sampling Protocol in Schools for Timely Detection of Covid-19, no positive cases have been registered

From March 15th to 18th, SSY personnel have carried out nearly 4,000 tests in 156 public schools in 11 municipalities in the state

Mérida, Yucatán, March 22th, 2022.- After the first week of application of nearly 4,000 random tests of the Sampling Protocol in Schools for Timely Detection of Covid-19 for students and teachers in the state, not a single case has been registered. positive, which confirms that in Yucatan the health and hygiene measures that guarantee a safe return to face-to-face classes are being respected, reported the Yucatan Ministry of Health (SSY).

The state agency indicated that, with parental authorization, from March 15th to 18th, nearly 4,000 random tests were carried out on students, as well as teachers from 156 primary, secondary, high school and telehigh schools in Temax, Ixil, Telchac Puerto, Dzilam. de Bravo, Dzilam González, Opichén, Chocholá, Dzoncauich, Tekal, Halachó and Tepakán.

By obtaining 100% of the negative tests, confidence is reinforced in students and parents, to attend face-to-face classes and combat the lag that confinement has left due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The State Government calls not to lower our guard and continue to respect and apply health and hygiene measures such as the correct use of face masks and constant hand washing, in order to continue with these indicators that allow breaking the chains of contagion. and generate safe spaces for the population.

It must be remembered that for this project, a random sampling was carried out on 65% of these school communities that have already returned to their activities in person.

This process will be carried out in 3 phases: the first that started last Tuesday and that includes 164 venues from 35 demarcations, of which they have already been carried out in the first 11 municipalities.

In a second phase, 725 campuses in another 35 localities will be covered, and in the last phase, 195 in the remaining 36 zones, which will cover the entire territory.

It is worth mentioning that, as part of this strategy, more than 200,000 analyzes will be applied, in a total of 1,066 basic-level sites and 20 higher-level sites, such as the Autonomous University of Yucatan (UADY) and the Technological Institute of Merida (ITM), in the 106 municipalities of the state, to protect up to 346,660 students and 19,059 teachers, who attend the classrooms.

The SSY works in coordination with the State Secretariats of Education (Segey) and of Research, Innovation and Higher Education (Siies), in this process, so that students and their families feel safe to return to the classroom.

