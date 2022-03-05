Yucatan Prosecutor’s Office Ballistics experts obtained E-Trace System certification

Ballistics experts from the Tabasco, Campeche, and Yucatan Prosecutor’s Offices obtained certification for the Arms Tracking course through the E-Trace System, which was imparted for three days by personnel from the United States Department of Justice, in coordination with the Office of Foreign Affairs. Antinarcotics, which was based in the facilities of the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE).

(SSP).- The event was led by the State Attorney General, Juan Manuel León León, who accompanied by the Consul General of the United States in Mérida, Dorothy Ngutte, the Deputy Attaché of the Department of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF, for its acronym in English), Todd Okray and the Deputy Attaché, Allison González, highlighted this type of knowledge that reinforces the training promoted by Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal for the sake of specialization.

“It will be an optimal tool for public ministries and investigative prosecutors to be successful in their investigations, so we highlight the interest of the Tabasco and Campeche Prosecutors to come to our entity and participate in this type of training,” he stressed.

In this sense, the State attorney thanked the Tabasco and Campeche experts who traveled to the Yucatecan capital for their commitment to join the training of the program that allows the systematic tracking of a firearm recovered from the manufacturer or importer, as well as the distribution chain, which will be able to identify various data that constitute strong evidence before the jurisdictional bodies, as well as having intelligence and investigation databases.

Prior to the delivery of the certificates and in the presence of trainers and directors of the FGE Forensic Sciences Institute, Todd Okray highlighted the need to strengthen working relationships and thus expand the effectiveness of the work carried out to identify and dismantle arms trafficking.

“It is extremely important to have this information correctly and on time, because with that we can identify the first element of the network and it is the main indicator. This allows agencies in the United States to initiate investigations and thereby dismantle illegal organizations”, he concluded.

