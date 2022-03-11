Yucatan offers security and development for its inhabitants

In a meeting with members of Index, Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal presented the actions carried out in the territory in terms of security, with the use of high technology and trained personnel in the new Control, Command, Communications, Computing, Coordination, and Intelligence Center ( C5i).

(SSP) Mérida, Yucatán, March 10, 2022.- Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal and the president of the Association of Export Maquiladoras (Index) Yucatán, Alejandro Guerrero Lozano, reaffirm the coordinated work between the Government and civil society, to continue making this a better state, with security, quality of life, and development for its inhabitants.

Vila Dosal held a working meeting with members of this association, in which, on behalf of the more than 40 affiliated companies, Guerrero Lozano endorsed the commitment to maintain, together with the state administration, the high-security rates that are taken into account. the territory, as well as having development projects that make Yucatan a benchmark at the national level.

“We are very pleased that this investment was made to create the C5i and that the Governor is concerned about the security of the region, which we do not see in many other Mexican states, so count on us Governor, to team up for a better Yucatan and we take this opportunity to recognize your great achievement of turning ‘La Plancha’ into a central park that will surely be a “lung”, and a great attraction in Mérida for the benefit of all residents”, he indicated.

From the Crisis Room of the Control, Command, Communications, Computing, Coordination, and Intelligence Center (C5i) and accompanied by the heads of the Secretaries of Public Security (SSP), Luis Felipe Saidén Ojeda, and of Economic Development and Labor ( Sefoet), Ernesto Herrera Novelo, Vila Dosal presented an account of the actions carried out in Yucatan in terms of safety, health, economy, and clean energy.

Addressing the combat against violence towards women, Vila Dosal invited Index Yucatán to be the first to work together through the Distintivo Violeta state program, with which training will be provided to companies and universities, to create spaces of security for women in their facilities.

“Undoubtedly, it is an issue on which we must all work together as a society and this would be a great first step to create, in work and educational centers, spaces where Yucatecans feel safe,” he said in the presence of the head of the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE), Juan Manuel León León, and the Deputy Prosecutor for Investigation and Processes of the same unit, Arturo José Ambrosio Herrera.

In the area of ​​security, the Governor elaborated on the benefits of having the C5i, from where the entire video surveillance system is controlled and which is part of the Yucatán Seguro strategy, with which it went from 2,248 cameras to 6,775 and from 100 road arches to 219, among other actions, which contribute to improving the coordination and prompt response of the State Police.

To reinforce the equipment, Mauricio Vila recalled that, so far in this administration, 300 agents have been hired and 660 new patrol cars have been acquired; this year, an additional 200 will be delivered, to which is added the modern Bell 429 helicopter, considered the best of its kind in all of Latin America, along with 12 ambulances and 4 speedboats.

Regarding staff training, he indicated that the Police Academy will be transformed into the Police University, to prepare the staff of the SSP on issues such as cybersecurity, as well as improve their working conditions, for example, with the implementation of a special scheme, which made the Yucatan the only state in the country with which they will be able to access credits from the National Workers’ Housing Fund Institute (Infonavit). In this sense, it was reported that there are currently more than 2,000 affiliated police officers, who have already begun to receive this benefit.

Also, the Governor added, 100% scholarships are being granted to the the children of all police officers, along with bi-monthly support of 1,600 pesos, if they prove their admission to any private or public university.

“When we put all this together, we can see that we have created a life plan with benefits such as quality housing, health, and education for our police officers and their families, making sure that they will respond to us with commitment and honest work to maintain these benefits for their families”, Mauricio Vila Dosal concluded.

