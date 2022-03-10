Yucatán declares war against obesity

Yucatan occupies the first place with the greatest reduction in obesity since 2021, when it reached 22nd place nationally, this was possible thanks to the increased intentional search for patients, to attend to them in a timely manner and prevent complications, reported the director of Nutrition and Chronic Diseases of the Ministry of Health (SSY), Ileana Fajardo Niquete.

(SSY) In a statement, Fajardo Niquete stressed that the strategies in this area are aimed at combating overweight, obesity and diabetes in the state.

She also explained that SSY professionals have provided training, workshops and courses to more than 288,000 people, through digital platforms to promote adequate consumption, while the Mobile Nutrition Units have received a participatory response from the public in companies, schools, some municipalities and public institutions.

These modules offer glucose detections, blood pressure measurements, oximetry and measurements of weight, height and waist circumference. Guidance has also been given to various sectors and groups, previously invited, and sessions that covered a total of 61 random environments so that the benefits reach more inhabitants.

It also cooperates with the State Education Secretariat (Segey), the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) and the federal government, hand in hand with the National Institute of Public Health (INSP), to train staff in topics of self-care and spreading healthy habits. This is how students and more than 800 teachers have been trained in 650 schools throughout the country.

The SSY has been inclusive in preventing obesity in work environments, which made it possible to establish alliances with the Ministry of Economic Development and Labor (Sefoet) and the Sports Institute (IDEY), to train those responsible for activating collaborators from different companies, which the aforementioned Mobile Unit has visited.

239 sessions of physical activity were carried out in different productive, sports and social environments, to prevent these conditions, but also to care for and treat them.

60, 359 nutritional care consultations were provided, during the past year 5,024 people were trained in 84 classes on related pathologies and their care mechanisms.

On the other hand, the prevention of diabetic foot is promoted among health personnel, highlighting the importance of periodic and complete check-ups, to reduce the risk of amputation and associated complications; Also, the relevance of correct blood pressure measurement in the timely detection and control of hypertension is addressed.

Regarding the fight against childhood obesity, on August 25, 2021, an agreement was signed between the SSY and Unicef ​​aimed at aligning inter-institutional actions to strengthen training, technical capacities, environments and social change.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







