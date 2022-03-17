The cruise of ‘Royal Caribbean’ arrived at the point of seven in the morning to the Island of Swallows.

(TYT).- During the morning of this Monday, the island of Cozumel woke up to receive the largest cruise ship in the world, called “Wonder of the Seas” of the Norwegian-American cruise company “Royal Caribbean”.

The extravagant shipping company “Wonder of the Seas” measures approximately 362 meters (1,182 feet), with a total of 18 decks. The cruise ship has a capacity for 5,734 passengers and double occupancy up to a maximum capacity of 6,988 passengers.

The photos of the user @ heidersaid19 on Instagram, went viral on the web / Wonder of The Seas The world’s largest cruise ship arrived in Cozumel.

The cruise ship has the capacity to accommodate a total of 2,300 crew members. In addition to having 16 exclusive decks for the use of guests, 20 restaurants, 4 swimming pools and 2,867 cabins.

Wonder of the Seas made her maiden voyage on March 4th, 2022 from Port Evergladesy. Only 10 days were enough for the arrival at Isla de las Golondrinas, which became the first Mexican port to be visited by the floating cruise-hotel considered to be the largest in the world of the Royal Caribbean shipping line.

The Wonder of the Seas docked at the SSA Mexico port on the Island of Cozumel with an arrival date of 07:00 this Monday morning. According to information from the Integral Port Administration of Quintana Roo (Apiqroo), the majesty of the cruise ship will leave the Caribbean waters at 6:00 p.m.

The mega cruise of ‘Royal Caribbean’ arrived at the point of seven in the morning to the Island of Swallows.

During the morning of this Monday, the island of Cozumel woke up to receive the largest cruise ship in the world, called “Wonder of the Seas” of the Norwegian-American cruise company “Royal Caribbean”.

The extravagant shipping company “Wonder of the Seas” measures approximately 362 meters (1,182 feet), with a total of 18 decks. The cruise ship has a capacity for 5,734 passengers and double occupancy up to a maximum capacity of 6,988 passengers.

The photos of the user @ heidersaid19 on Instagram, went viral on the web / Wonder of The Seas The world’s largest cruise ship arrived in Cozumel.

The cruise ship has the capacity to accommodate a total of 2,300 crew members. In addition to having 16 exclusive decks for the use of guests, 20 restaurants, 4 swimming pools and 2,867 cabins.

Wonder of the Seas made her maiden voyage on March 4th, 2022 from Port Evergladesy. Only 10 days were enough for the arrival at Isla de las Golondrinas, which became the first Mexican port to be visited by the floating cruise-hotel considered to be the largest in the world of the Royal Caribbean shipping line.

The Wonder of the Seas docked at the SSA Mexico port on the Island of Cozumel with an arrival date of 07:00 this Monday morning. According to information from the Integral Port Administration of Quintana Roo (Apiqroo), the majesty of the cruise ship will leave the Caribbean waters at 6:00 p.m.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments