‘Wonder of the Seas’ arrives in Mahahual

After touching port in Cozumel last Monday, March 14th, on Tuesday the Wonder of the Seas cruise ship arrived in Mahahual, in southern Quintana Roo.

Mahahual, Quintana Roo.- This ship of the Royal Caribbean shipping company generated a good economic benefit for the tourism sector of Grand Costa Maya along with three other cruise ships that arrived during the morning of last Tuesday, March 15th.

Wonder of the Seas has capacity for 6,988 passengers plus a crew of 2,300. The ship measures 362 meters long, and 64 meters wide.

This cruiser has 2,867 cabins, 18 decks, and 24 guest elevators. Its maiden voyage was on March 4 this year.

Municipal authorities of Othón P. Blanco, the municipality to which Mahahual belongs, welcomed the ship while giving recognition to the captain, Gianluca Cornell, who also gave a commemorative present to the municipal authorities.

The Yucatan Times

