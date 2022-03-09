Women workers of the Municipal and Ecological Police recognized for their labor

During March 8, International Women’s Day, the mayor of Progreso Julián Zacarías Curi, accompanied by the women officers who make up the Municipal Police and the Ecological Police, commemorated and highlighted the work of those women who fight and build a safer Progreso for everyone.
(Yucatán al instante) Progreso Yucatán, March 8, 2022.- During his visit, the mayor of Progreso recognized the work these women do for the city, promoting and helping to reinforce security in Progreso and its Beach Communities, such as Chelem, Yucalpeten, Chuburna, Uymitun, San Bruno, etc.
On Tuesday, March 8, women unite to demand security, equality and justice, as well as to make visible and denounce gender inequality, femicides and different problems that threaten their integrity.
On this day, let us reflect on the role and importance of women in our city, who contribute with their work to add to a better future.
