“Women who inspire” a campaign to empower them in Yucatan

Making the work of this sector visible and promoting its autonomy, leadership, empowerment, and participation are priorities of the Yucatan State government.

Mérida, Yucatán, March 2, 2022.- Therefore, the Secretariat for Women (Semujeres) will launch the campaign “Women who inspire”, with a wide array of virtual and face-to-face activities, within the framework of International Women’s Day.

María Cristina Castillo Espinosa, head of the agency, said that the important thing about the event is that the daily work they do is valued, since “the Yucatecans are the engine of society and the most important force for the growth of our state; therefore, from Semujeres, we focus on promoting strategic actions to recognize them, and that they have access to more and better opportunities”.

With this scheme, the current administration joins the United Nations Organization (UN), which urged to make visible the contributions of girls and women from all over the world, in the construction of a more sustainable future.

4 stories will be told, about people who, from their trenches, have broken gender stereotypes and are examples of success, autonomy, strength, entrepreneurship, and empowerment.

The role models are

The Yaxunah Amazonas softball team

The Women’s Mariachi “Mujer Mérida 2000”

The Mayapán Stingless Bee Conservation Group,

Elementary students Evelin Noemí Lugo Góngora and Andrea Gabriela Burgos Magaña, winners of important science contests, both state and national.

“We want to inspire more women to open gaps, to break paradigms, and to let them know that, with the participation of all, it is possible to build a more equal and violence-free Yucatan, for them and their families,” added the official.

The testimonies will be broadcast through digital and traditional media, and to give them greater prominence, an audio series with the same name will be released on Spotify.

