Woman in serious condition after being hit by a bus in downtown Mérida, Yucatán

The accident, which seriously affected a disabled woman, occurred at a crossing regulated by the new pedestrian traffic lights.
Mérida, Yucatán.- A woman is torn between life and death after being hit by a bus in the center of Mérida.
The accident occurred at the corner of 69th and 68th streets in downtown Merida when a woman with a disability tried to cross the street and was run over by a bus on the Umán route.
After her strong impact, the woman received medical attention from rescuers from the Mérida Municipal Police and the Ministry of Public Security (SSP), who took her to a hospital, since she was in poor health.
Experts from the municipal corporation arrived on-site to determine responsibilities since the crossing is regulated by the new pedestrian traffic lights.
